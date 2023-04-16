Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.58 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

