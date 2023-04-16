Cosmos Market Capitalization Tops $3.64 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $186.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.72 or 0.00041914 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00063799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

