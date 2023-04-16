Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Lifted by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises about 2.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Coterra Energy worth $21,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

