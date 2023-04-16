Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires 1,103,000 Shares of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,312,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,000 shares during the period. Societal CDMO accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.61% of Societal CDMO worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCTL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Societal CDMO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Societal CDMO Trading Down 1.0 %

Societal CDMO Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SCTL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

(Get Rating)

Societal CDMO, Inc is a bi-coastal CDMO with capabilities spanning pre-investigational new drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a range of therapeutic dosage forms with a focus on small molecules. With expertise in solving complex problems, the company provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill and finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services to the pharmaceutical market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.