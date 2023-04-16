Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188,888 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 2.07% of Orbital Energy Group worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 103,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 862,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 157,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of OEG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 1,548,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.31. Orbital Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications and Renewables. The Electric Power segment provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions to customers in the electric power industry.

