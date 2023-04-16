Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Increases Position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) by 235.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $66,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,197 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,497 shares of company stock valued at $155,036. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 33,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

