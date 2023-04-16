Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management Price Performance

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,639,116 shares of company stock worth $34,378,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 650,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 362.35%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.