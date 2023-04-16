Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.14. 4,180,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,805. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.