Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,990 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gannett by 149.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 130.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gannett from $2.60 to $1.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gannett Price Performance

GCI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

