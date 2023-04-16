Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 85,280 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,280 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of RumbleON worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in RumbleON by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RumbleON by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RumbleON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RumbleON by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 236,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RumbleON by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

RumbleON Trading Down 3.2 %

Insider Activity at RumbleON

RumbleON stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.84. 289,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

In other news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RumbleON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

