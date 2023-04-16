Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Up 256.4% in March

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,980,000 shares, an increase of 256.4% from the March 15th total of 17,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,232,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,188,000 after buying an additional 7,442,369 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,064,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,193,000 after buying an additional 5,106,960 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 5,081,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,705,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 24,391,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,783,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $7.74.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

