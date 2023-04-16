Crestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $225.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $251.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

