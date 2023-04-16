Crestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 721.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

PNQI stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $105.61 and a twelve month high of $159.82. The firm has a market cap of $529.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

