Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

