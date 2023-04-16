Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 17,250 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 1.5% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 996,974 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,102,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

