Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29.
Several research firms have recently commented on JD. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
