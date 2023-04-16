Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 56,821 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,821 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in NU were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 4.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NU by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NU by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

NU (NYSE:NU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

