CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 12th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.9 %

CSWI opened at $140.19 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,160.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,720 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

