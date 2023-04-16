CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Trimmed by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 2.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

