Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cypress Capital LLC cut its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 177,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,914. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

