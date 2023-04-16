Cypress Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,604. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

