Cypress Capital LLC Sells 742 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cypress Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $73.58. 2,333,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,322. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

