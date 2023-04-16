Cypress Capital LLC Sells 94,395 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,395 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.92. 4,968,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,520. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

