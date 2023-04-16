DA Davidson Comments on Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

APOG stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

