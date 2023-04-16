DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

DALS remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Friday. 63,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DALS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.