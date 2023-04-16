Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.22 billion and approximately $63.43 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,218,951,500 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

