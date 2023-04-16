Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.18.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $58.65 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

