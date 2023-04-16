Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Sold by Canaan Partners XI LLC

Canaan Partners XI LLC trimmed its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415,898 shares during the quarter. Day One Biopharmaceuticals accounts for about 43.1% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Canaan Partners XI LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $54,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $1,224,356. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 567,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,429. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

