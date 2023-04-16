DEI One Day Volume Tops $265.69 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $265.69 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00334480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011183 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.