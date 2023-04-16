Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

Separately, HSBC cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Demant A/S stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

