Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $225.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $223.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.62 and its 200 day moving average is $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

