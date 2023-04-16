Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is Ninepoint Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 565,000 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 2.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FANG opened at $146.74 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.