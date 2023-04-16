DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded DISH Network from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.80. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 1,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 472,256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

