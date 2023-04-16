E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

E Automotive Price Performance

E Automotive stock opened at C$3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.88. E Automotive has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.39.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

