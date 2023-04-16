EAC (EAC) Trading 52% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $4.98 million and $3,619.65 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01659288 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,326.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

