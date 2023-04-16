Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 426.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 41,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,072. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.