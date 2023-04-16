Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 426.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 41,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,072. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
