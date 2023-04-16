Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

