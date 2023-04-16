Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 76.3% in March

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EKTAY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance

EKTAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 2,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

(Get Rating)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

