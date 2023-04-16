Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

