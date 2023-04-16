Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 19,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,251. The company has a market cap of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.45. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.