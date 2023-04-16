Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 19,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,251. The company has a market cap of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.45. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

