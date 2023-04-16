Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $204.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.31. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $226.70.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

