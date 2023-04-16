Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,388 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.