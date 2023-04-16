Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after buying an additional 661,624 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,835,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,195,000 after buying an additional 384,260 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,374,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

