Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MHD opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.