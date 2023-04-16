Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.
NYSE MHD opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.79.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
