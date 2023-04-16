Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,200,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 948,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 216,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

