Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

