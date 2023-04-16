Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.