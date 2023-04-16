Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,438 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $68.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.