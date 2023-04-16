Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 308.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Endesa Trading Down 3.4 %

Endesa stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 4,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Stories

