Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 794,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 658,878 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,406,000 after buying an additional 637,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,072.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 490,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after buying an additional 467,848 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.